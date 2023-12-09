Windstar Cruises Launches ‘Pick Your Perk’ Offer

Windstar Cruises has launched its holiday season WAVE sale – Pick Your Perk, valid from now through February 29, 2024.

Guests can take advantage of the special offer and pick their perk: one free hotel night (which can be used pre- or post-cruise) or up to $1,000 onboard credit, which can be used for Windstar’s shore excursions, spa services, or special celebratory cocktails. Premium suite guests can select an upgrade to the All-Inclusive Fare which includes all alcohol, Wi-Fi, and all gratuities.

The offer is valid on all sailings through May 2026. Options include the Mediterranean; the Caribbean; the Greek Isles; Tahiti; and new destinations such as South America (with Galapagos and Machu Picchu) and the Canary Islands.

“We have so many opportunities for travel advisors to increase their business with Windstar,” shared Janet Bava, chief commercial officer at Windstar Cruises. “Popular promotions like Pick your Perk are helpful to close sales, but this year we’ve also opened up new sailing regions to help bring clients back and attract new travelers.”

In addition, advisors get an extra $100 bonus commission or Amazon gift card per each stateroom/suite booked by February 29 in any destination through 2026.

Advisors can take advantage of another offer where a guest sails free in a suite for two onboard any Star Legend’s sailing in the Mediterranean this winter when they book a client for a 2023-24 Legendary Winter in the Mediterranean voyage. To qualify, clients must be booked by December 31, 2023.

“We wanted to take advantage of holiday gatherings and travel advisors having the opportunity to prepare for wave season and offer the best possible savings to their clients,” added Bava.