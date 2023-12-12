Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Windstar Announces New VP of Marketing and New Creative Director

Star Pride

Windstar Cruises announced two new additions to its team with Patricia Gonzalez joining as vice president of marketing and Dane Neal Cox assuming the role of creative director.

“We are confident that Patricia and Dane’s contributions will have a significant impact on our continued success,” said Windstar’s Chief Commercial Officer Janet Bava. “We look forward to the fresh insights, creativity, and expertise that they will bring to our team. Their appointments mark an exciting new chapter within our commercial team in our commitment to deliver on our goals and revenue expectations while providing extraordinary experiences to our guests and further solidifying our position as a leader in the cruise industry.” 

Boasting two decades of experience in the travel and marketing industries, Gonzalez has previously held roles at Azamara, Royal Caribbean Group, Celebrity Cruises and Unique Vacations.

“I am thrilled to join the Windstar family and team up with this fantastic group of industry leaders. Together, we will continue to elevate the brand to new heights, captivate audiences globally, and redefine the standard for luxury small ship cruises,” said Gonzalez.  

Cox, who will be serving as the new Creative Director, has a proven track record in designing and executing innovative marketing campaigns. Most recently, he served as Art Director at AmaWaterways and has previously worked with consumer product companies such as Disney, WB, Fox, HBO, Sony, EPIC Rights, Funimation and Mattel.

 

