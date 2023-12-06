Windstar Announces Multi-Million Dollar Update to Sailing Ships

Windstar Cruises is embarking on a multi-million-dollar initiative to redesign and update its original three classic sailing yachts – the Wind Star, the Wind Spirit and the Wind Surf.

According to a press release, the multi-year project kicks off today, with the Wind Star completing phase one of her renovations.

The project encompasses a full redesign of all public spaces with new layouts, furniture, wall and floor coverings, lighting and custom art, the company said.

Guest staterooms, Premium Suites, and Owner’s Suites will be fully refurbished including new furniture, interactive televisions, and interior look.

“Our sailing ships are beloved by Windstar guests,” said Windstar’s President Christopher Prelog. “Being on the ship under sail is unforgettable and brings an element of freedom and romance to every voyage.”

The Wind Star is the first sailing ship to start the process and is currently in Lisbon, readying to welcome guests onboard after a drydock. A second phase will include remaining staterooms and dining venues in 2026.

The Wind Spirit will be fully remodeled and complete her renovations in 2025, while Wind Surf will be in two phases – 2024 and 2026.

“This multi-year, multi- million-dollar initiative is all about providing guests with updated spaces that inspire relaxation, foster connection, and offer multifunctional needs of an intimate sized sailing yacht,” said Stijn Creupelandt, Windstar’s vice president of hotel operations and product development.

“Spending time on our yachts is all about moments of connection, whether that be guest to guest or guest to crew, and we want to make sure our spaces reflect that desire.”

Project Highlights for the Wind Star, Fall 2023:

Lobby – Opening up the space creates a more expansive reception area with added seating and expanded retail space, Windstar said.

Lounge – A redesign of the layout is meant to foster connections between people with a living room-like ambiance. New furniture, lighting and finishes enhance the area for daytime relaxation and evening entertainment, the company explained.

Spa and Fitness Center – The World Spa by Windstar and gym have been designed with wellness and respite in mind. Both areas have all new finishes, color palettes, and new state-of-the-art equipment.

Pool Deck – A focal point on every voyage, the pool deck has been expanded with removal of the skylight, adding in a new pool and jacuzzi, and extending the pool bar, Windstar said.

New furniture includes sofas for lounging and colorful poufs, ottomans, and chairs around the pool. New speakers, lighting, and finishes add to the fun of parties on the pool deck. New fauna and greenery around the pool bar add a pop of color, the company added.

Artwork – Through its partnership with Fountainhead Arts in Miami, the line is sourcing a curated collection of artworks for all three yachts. All are specially commissioned for Windstar with a common theme around the convergence of nature, organic materials, and the essence of yachting.

Technology – New, larger televisions in every cabin will be fully loaded with curated content and movies, and the line’s Wayfinder application. Additional WiFi access points will provide a better connection to Starlink internet.

Updates planned for guest staterooms, the main dining room Amphora, and lunch/breakfast restaurant Veranda will occur in phase 2.

“The design inspiration really developed from the yachts themselves,” explained Jessica Payne, Windstar’s manager of interior design.

“I studied classic and modern yacht architecture to develop the sophisticated design foundation, and then went on to add pops of fun and peeks of relief inspired by our sails, the sea, the cities we visit, and our guests. Stepping into the lobby as you embark is about feeling a sense of stepping onto your own private yacht but experiencing the service of a luxury boutique hotel,” she added.