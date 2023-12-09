Wärtsilä Introduces Four Methanol Engines

Wärtsilä is introducing another four methanol engines to its portfolio, the company announced in a press release.

According to Wärtsilä, the introduction sets a new industry benchmark with the broadest methanol engine portfolio currently on the market.

In addition to the Wärtsilä 32 methanol engine launched last year, Wärtsilä will add the Wärtsilä 20, Wärtsilä 31, Wärtsilä 46F and Wärtsilä 46TS to its portfolio of engines capable of operating with methanol fuel.

“Decarbonization is front and center to our strategy going forward, and the development of engines capable of running on future fuels is crucial to that,” said Roger Holm, President of Wärtsilä’s Marine Power business.

“Wärtsilä takes an innovative approach to supporting the marine industry’s transformation to more sustainable operations, and this broad range of methanol engines emphasizes this.”

Methanol is one of the primary alternative fuel choices for the shipping industry to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, Wärtsilä said.

Green methanol can be produced using renewable energy sources and carbon capture technology, making it a sustainable and carbon-neutral option, the company added.

It can also be rather easily integrated into existing shipping operations as it can be stored and transported using the existing infrastructure for conventional liquid fuels.

Throughout the Wärtsilä diesel engine portfolio, covering both new engines, as well as those currently in operation, Wärtsilä is developing the corresponding methanol retrofit capabilities.

Methanol upgrades are either available or under development for the Wärtsilä 31, Wärtsilä 32, Wärtsilä 46F, Wärtsilä 46TS and Wärtsilä ZA40S engines. Whereas the Wärtsilä 20 engine family can be ordered with methanol combustion capabilities.

By making these engines capable of running on methanol fuel, Wärtsilä has expanded its methanol offering to a wide range of vessel types across the marine industry, the company said.

“Wärtsilä is backing its extensive experience with strong investments in developing new fuel flexible technologies and products. We recognize that it is vital for ship owners to have maximum flexibility and to keep options open as the industry navigates the uncertain pathway to net zero, and we are working hard to deliver this operational flexibility,” said Stefan Nysjö, Vice President of Power Supply, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

“Our track record is already very solid, and this expanded engine portfolio adds to both our accomplishments and our long-term commitment to the maritime industry,” he added.

The four new methanol engines will be available for deliveries at different points from 2025 onwards.