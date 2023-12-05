Viking to Build 10 More Riverboats for Europe

Viking today announced it will welcome an additional 10 Viking Longships to its river fleet in the coming years.

To meet strong demand for European river voyages, eight of the new vessels will sail Viking’s popular itineraries on the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers, while two additional Viking Longships will join the fleet on the Seine River, the company announced.

The total order is also inclusive of one Viking Longship for the Seine River that was announced in February 2023.

Five of the new vessels will be delivered in 2025, with the remaining five to be delivered in 2026. To officially mark the start of construction on all 10 ships, a keel laying ceremony was held today at Neptun Werft shipyard in Rostock, Germany, where all Viking Longships have been built since their debut in 2012.

“Ever since we started Viking 26 years ago, our mission has been to help our guests explore the world in comfort. We focus on the destination, and we build elegant, innovative ships,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “We look forward to welcoming these new Longships to our European fleet and introducing The Viking Way of exploration to even more guests in the coming years.”