Viking Announces Opening of 2026 European River Season

Viking announced that the 2026 European river season is now open for reservations.

“Our guests are curious travelers who are interested in history, art and culture, which is why Europe remains our most popular destination,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking. “The idea of a modern river voyage is still new to many, even to some of the most well-traveled individuals. But make no mistake; there is no better way of exploring the heart of Europe than sailing its historic waterways on an elegant Viking Longship. We look forward to welcoming more guests, both returning and new, onboard our state-of-the-art vessels in the coming years.”

Highlighted 2026 itineraries include:

The eight-day Danube Waltz voyage from Budapest explores Central European cities like Bratislava and Passau.

The eight-day Rhine Getaway from Amsterdam visits Alsace, Cologne and Basel.

The eight-day Paris and the Heart of Normandy roundtrip from Paris.

The eight-day Lyon and Provence itinerary explores Roman Provence at Les Arènes d’Arles and the Pont du Gard with a visit to Lyon.

The 10-day Portugal’s River of Gold sailing from Lisbon includes visits to Coimbra, Portugal and Salamanca, Spain, among other destinations.

Viking recently announced it will add 10 Viking Longships to its river fleet by the end of 2026. Currently under construction, eight of the new ships will sail on the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers, while two Viking Longships will join the fleet on the Seine River.