The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Unveils 2025 Summer Itineraries

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection unveiled its summer 2025 itineraries across its fleet including, the inaugural season for the Luminara, its third ship, according to a press release.

Spanning from April to October 2025, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s 2025 season features a selection of 53 itineraries, including the company’s first sailings in Northern Europe.

Scheduled to embark on its maiden voyage on July 1, 2025, the Luminara will offer week-long roundtrips from Rome, among other itineraries.

The Ilma will sail nine exclusive voyages in Northern Europe, visiting cities like Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Reykjavík, alongside stops in Belfast, Bergen, Antwerp and more. Guests will also explore the Greek Isles, the Balearic Islands, the French Riviera and the Italian Riviera.

The Evrima will explore the Mediterranean with itineraries that include exploring Venice, Dubrovnik, Athens and Istanbul.

“With Luminara, we are not just adding another superyacht to our fleet; we are expanding the horizons of ultra-luxury travel,” said Jim Murren, executive chairman and chief executive officer for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “This growth embodies our unwavering dedication to exploration, enrichment, and the pursuit of extraordinary experiences for our guests. Luminara is an invitation to embark on remarkable journeys and discover the world’s most captivating destinations with unparalleled amenities and service.”

Highlights of the 2025 summer itineraries include: