Swan Hellenic Presents Four Refined 2024 African Tours

Swan Hellenic has announced four cultural expedition cruises in Southwest and West Africa between March and May 2024. There is already limited availability for two of the four itineraries, according to a company statement.

The first cruise in the 2024 Africa series is the 13-night Coastal Treasures of Southwest Africa, which departs Cape Town on March 25.

The 13-night Unspoilt Wilds of Southwest Africa cruise sails from Luanda for Tema on April 4 and visits seven countries.

The 13-night Crucibles of West Africa leaves Tema for Dakar on April 17.

Pristine Islands of West Africa concludes the series to focus exclusively on the Bijagos Islands, departing from Dakar on April 30 for a eight-night exploration.

“We’re proud and delighted that these expert-designed African cultural expedition cruises have met with such an enthusiastic response,” said Patrizia Iantorno, chief commercial officer of Swan Hellenic. ”Combining in-depth encounters with pristine nature, extraordinary wildlife and unique cultures, they each offer exceptional experiences and two already have limited availability. So anyone inspired to join us, please book without delay to avoid disappointment”.