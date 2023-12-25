Swan Hellenic Announces New Chefs for 2024 Maris Cruises

Swan Hellenic has announced its 2024 Maris cultural expedition cruises with JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs.

According to a press release, the 10 cruise destinations include trips to Antarctica, the Mediterranean, Europe, Scandinavia and the Arctic.

“Swan Hellenic and JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs are excited to announce this new Maris series for 2024, born of our uncompromising quest to share experiences of the exceptional,” said Andrea Zito, Swan Hellenic’s CEO.

Maris will bring a different JRE chef aboard each cruise on the SH Diana and the SH Vega.

The chefs will serve a different signature dish every night and will offer cooking shows and gastronomic excursions ashore. The cruises will also feature a Gala Dinner.

The JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs star chefs lined up for the Maris sailings in 2024 include Silvia Manser from Switzerland (with sommelier husband Thomas), Gregory Doucey from France, Michelin star chef Rob Krawczyk from Ireland, Cristoph Hunziker from Switzerland, Nicolai Wiedmer from Germany, Eric van Bochove from the Netherlands, Sören Herzig from Austria, Sergio Tofe from Spain, Nikita Sergeev from Italy, and Alexandra Müller from Switzerland.

Two pairs of cruises in the 2024 Maris series aboard the SH Diana can be combined to create double voyages departing from Tromsø in July and Lisbon in August.

“We’re immensely proud of the spectrum of talents our partnership will be bringing Swan Hellenic voyagers in 2024, creating dining experiences to match and enhance their explorations aboard and ashore,” said Daniel Lehmann, president of JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs.