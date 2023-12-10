Sun Princess to Deut Love by Britto Dining Experience

Princess Cruises announced it is teaming up with artist Romero Brittonto to create Love by Britto, an artistic-inspired dining experience celebrating “Love” aboard the Sun Princess.

Located on deck 17, Love by Britto showcases the artist’s designs against the backdrop of a boutique restaurant. The new dining experience features a menu curated by Master Chef Rudi Sodamin.

“Love by Britto on the Sun Princess celebrates the universal language of love, expressed through Britto’s vibrant art and design and promises to be uplifting and transformative for our guests,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “With a perfect blend of art, beauty, and soul, Love by Britto is destined to leave a lasting impression.”

“Love by Britto” is set to launch when the newest ship from The Love Boat makes its debut in early 2024. The new concept will feature a seven-course, prix fixe menu ($149 per person) starting with a flute of Champagne and including specialties such as lobster, caviar and truffles as well as a range of dessert options.

Also on the menu are savory salad options and fish dishes like Lobster Thermidor with Clams and Wild Rice, and Honey-Basted Wild Salmon. Meats like Wagyu Chateaubriand Rossini and Roast Quail Farci with Truffles. Guests can also enjoy delicacies such as champagne-flavored sorbet with Rose Petals, Iced Soufflé Tahiti Vanilla and White Valrhona Chocolate with Hot Raspberries.

“With Love by Britto, we’ve created a one-of-a-kind experience that showcases the harmony between food, art, and the universal language of love, to create an experience that’s meant to be savored,” said Britto. “On the amazing Sun Princess, we’re going to celebrate love for life every evening by pairing an incredibly unique vibe along with exceptional cuisine to create a setting for everyone to indulge their senses and emotions.”

Lucas Vidal, CEO of the BRITTO, added: “Considered the most licensed artist in history, Britto is the founder of the Happy Art Movement and has created an iconic visual language of happiness, fun, love, and hope all its own inspiring millions worldwide.”