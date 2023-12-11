Strong Bookings for Swan Hellenic in South and Central America

Swan Hellenic’s six early 2024 Americas cultural expedition cruises have met with an enthusiastic response, according to a statement from the company.

The company is offering a series of six cultural expedition cruises up the West Coast of South America and through the Panama Canal to the Caribbean between February and May 2024.

Andrea Zito, CEO of Swan Hellenic, said: “We’re truly delighted with the fantastic America itineraries our experts have curated for 2024, enriched with exciting new destinations. Exploring history, culture and nature in equal depth, they’re proving quite a draw. So anyone with a passion for the region should book without delay.”

Offering in-depth exploration on SH Diana up the West Coast of South and Central America through the Panama Canal to the Bahamas, highlights include the Chilean Fjords, Atacama Desert, Moche culture, Darien Jungle, Panama, Cartagena and a Caribbean odyssey.

Among the highlights, the first cruise in the series is the 13-night In the wake of the HMS Beagle through the Chilean Fjords which departs Ushuaia for Valparaiso on Feb. 25, steering a historic northwest course to the Chilean Fjords.

In addition is a Central America Discovery follows on April 10, sailing south from La Paz, Mexico, for Puntarenas, Costa Rica, on a 10-night voyage of whale watching and incredible archaeology.