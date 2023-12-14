Storylines at Sea Introduces Co-Ownership Options

Storylines has announced an expansion of its fractional purchase options onboard its private residence ship, the Narrative, to include 50% co-ownership options.

According to the company, which aims to create a global community at sea, the announcement follows the success of a 25% shared purchase option introduced last year.

The new option allows residents of the ship to live aboard and travel the world for up to six months every year for about half the cost of full residency, Storylines said in a press release.

A limited number of residences onboard will be available for 50% co-ownership, and all floor plan types are currently available. Prices range from $550,000 to $4,400,000. Co-owners can swap seasons at their leisure.

Storylines’ MV Narrative ship is 753 feet long and 98 feet wide with 530 fully furnished residences ranging in size from 237 to 1,970 square feet.

The prices of the residences on the ship range from $1 to $8 million for the lifetime of the vessel, Storylines said.

The ship will have 20 dining and bar venues, a microbrewery, marina with personal watercraft, three pools with sundecks, a pet exercise area, business center and a beauty salon.

According to Storylines, guests will always have plenty to do thanks to an extensive array of entertainment options including a 10,000-book library, movie theater, art studio and bowling alley.

Additional features include an outdoor running track, full gym with state-of-the-art equipment, yoga studio, golf simulators, dance floor and more. The ship also features a youth education program, the first-of-its-kind world traveling school.

The MV Narrative will also be an eco-friendly vessel, the company said, specifically built for a community of remote workers, world-schooling families and retirees. With construction taking place in Brodosplit Shipyard, Croatia, the expected sail date is 2026.