Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Steel Cut for Seventh SunStone Newbuild

Seventh Infinity Ship

The steel cutting ceremony for the seventh and final vessel in the Infinity series of expedition cruise ships took place at the Haimen shipyard of China Merchants Heavy Industries (CMHI).

SunStone Maritime Group, a leading provider of expedition vessels, celebrated this significant milestone with key stakeholders and industry partners, according to a press release.

“With the steel cutting of the seventh and final ship in the Infinity series, we mark the completion of a remarkable journey,” said Niels-Erik Lund, CEO at SunStone Maritime Group. “These vessels exemplify our commitment to providing exceptional expedition cruises with a focus on comfort, safety, and sustainability.”

The PC6 expedition cruise ship, yet to be named, will embark on a long-term charter upon its delivery.

The ship is expected to enter service in 2025.

The Infinity-class newbuilds, featuring up to 95 passenger cabins, promise an immersive and comfortable experience for travellers. The ships house a range of amenities, including restaurants, lecture space, lounges, a 180-degree indoor observation deck, outdoor viewing areas, a gym, sauna, spa, and a custom-designed platform catering to kayakers and divers.

To enhance the expedition experience, the vessel will include a dedicated sea-level Zodiac loading platform and a mudroom, ensuring seamless operations for off-board activities.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

ABInBev
EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.