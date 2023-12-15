Steel Cut for Seventh SunStone Newbuild

The steel cutting ceremony for the seventh and final vessel in the Infinity series of expedition cruise ships took place at the Haimen shipyard of China Merchants Heavy Industries (CMHI).

SunStone Maritime Group, a leading provider of expedition vessels, celebrated this significant milestone with key stakeholders and industry partners, according to a press release.

“With the steel cutting of the seventh and final ship in the Infinity series, we mark the completion of a remarkable journey,” said Niels-Erik Lund, CEO at SunStone Maritime Group. “These vessels exemplify our commitment to providing exceptional expedition cruises with a focus on comfort, safety, and sustainability.”

The PC6 expedition cruise ship, yet to be named, will embark on a long-term charter upon its delivery.

The ship is expected to enter service in 2025.

The Infinity-class newbuilds, featuring up to 95 passenger cabins, promise an immersive and comfortable experience for travellers. The ships house a range of amenities, including restaurants, lecture space, lounges, a 180-degree indoor observation deck, outdoor viewing areas, a gym, sauna, spa, and a custom-designed platform catering to kayakers and divers.

To enhance the expedition experience, the vessel will include a dedicated sea-level Zodiac loading platform and a mudroom, ensuring seamless operations for off-board activities.