Starboard Introduces Royal Caribbean Holiday Marketplace Pop-up

Holiday Popup on Oasis

Starboard Cruise Services and Royal Caribbean International have partnered to launch the brand’s first-ever holiday marketplace pop-up aboard the Oasis of the Seas, according to a press release.

The Oasis Holiday Marketplace, located on Deck 8, runs through January 7. The experience aims to infuse guests’ vacation with holiday cheer and festivities, as well as the spirit of giving. Inspired by Europe’s popular holiday markets, the Oasis Holiday Marketplace will offer a selection of Christmas ornaments, giftable holiday-themed apparel and home décor.

Spreading the holiday cheer onboard will be Santa Claus himself, who will be available to take photos with families and invite children to send their letters to him at the North Pole.

“The Oasis Holiday Marketplace is a terrific example of Starboard’s passion for ‘retailtainment’, offering families onboard engaging shopping experiences during magical holiday sailings,” said Claudia King-McWilliams, Starboard’s VP of operational excellence and innovati

