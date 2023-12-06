Silversea Unveils First Full Summer Season in French Polynesia for 2026

Silversea has announced its first-ever full summer season in French Polynesia with 17 voyages onboard the Silver Whisper.

Now available for an exclusive pre-sale, the cruises were added as a response to strong guest demand, the luxury cruise line said in a press release.

Sailing in the region between April and September 2026, the Silver Whisper will become the most luxurious ship to sail in the French Polynesia, Silversea added.

Curated by Silversea’s destination experts following a scouting mission in the region, the company will operate two itineraries in rotation, offering immersion into 11 destinations in three of the region’s five archipelagos — the Society, Tuamotu, and Marquesas Islands.

“Silversea’s rapid increase in capacity has opened opportunities for even deeper immersion into the world’s most enriching regions, such as French Polynesia,” said Conrad Combrink, Silversea’s SVP Expeditions, Destination and Itinerary Management.

“There is no better way to experience these idyllic islands and atolls than by ship, and there is no better ship to connect travelers meaningfully with each destination that Silver Whisper, which is set to become the most luxurious ship to sail in the region. In addition to being the most spacious ship deployed to French Polynesia, she will have the most personalized service, with a crew-to-guest ratio of 1:1.3 and butler service for every suite. Our all-inclusive door-to-door offering, meanwhile, will enable our guests to focus on simply immersing themselves into the destinations and savoring the experience.”

Spread over a region similar in size to continental Europe, French Polynesia comprises 118 islands and atolls, combining natural beauty with wildlife experiences and cultural encounters, Silversea said.

Traveling slowly to immerse guests deep into each destination, Silversea’s 392-guest ship will spend multiple nights in destinations across its seven- and 14-day sailings, the company explained, offering travelers more time to explorer ashore than the region’s existing cruise offering.

From April 6, 2026, Silver Whisper will offer 17 voyages in French Polynesia, homeporting out of Papeete, Tahiti.

Travelers can choose from seven- or 14-night itineraries, including a seven-night cruise to the Society Islands that features visits to Moorea, Raiatea, Huahine and Bora Bora. In both Raiatea and Bora Bora, the Whisper is set to make overnight calls.

Guests in search of a longer, more encompassing sailing can book the 14-day voyage, which combines the aspects of diversity of French Polynesia. The complete itinerary focuses on the Marquesa Islands visiting Moorea, Raiatea on an overnight call, Fakarava, Nuku Hiva, Fatu Hiva, Atuona, Tahuata, Rangiroa, and Bora Bora, before returning to Papeete.

Additionally, a 21-day Easter Island sailing, departing Valparaiso on March 16, and two combination voyages broaden the regional offering for guests.