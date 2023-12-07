Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Silversea Names Moss Hill as Cruise Director for 2024 World Cruise

Moss Hills

Silversea has named Moss Hills as the cruise director for its 132-day Far East-West World Cruise 2024.

Hills is a veteran Cruise Director who first joined Silversea in 2014 and has since sailed to all seven continents with the cruise line. The Far-East World Cruise 2024 will mark his first global voyage with Silversea, the company said in a press relesae.

Departing from San Francisco on January 15, 2024, the voyage aboard the Silver Shadow will take guests on a roundtrip journey from east to west that encompasses most of the Pacific Rim. 

 “We are delighted to have Moss Hills, a popular senior officer who is favored among our Venetian Society guests, as our Cruise Director for our Far East-West World Cruise 2024,” said Barbara Muckermann, president of Silversea. “Moss’ skills and talents make him the perfect host for this once-in-a-lifetime sailing, and we trust our guests will enjoy his company while benefitting from such a strong addition to our onboard team. Moss joins a stellar line-up of senior officers, which includes Captain Michele Macarone Palmieri; Flavio Gioia, Hotel Director; and Julio Miranda, Associate Hotel Director.”

 While I’ve been with Silversea for almost a decade, this will be my first World Cruise, and it will be a great honor for me to serve as Cruise Director for the entirety of such an extraordinary voyage, hosting our guests for the trip of a lifetime,” said Hills. “There’s a special sense of camaraderie that develops on these longer cruises and I am looking forward to reuniting with familiar faces — especially our Venetian Society guests, who return year after year — and making new friends. I’m particularly looking forward to returning to Japan with Silversea, one of my favorite places in the world.”

Far East-West World Cruise 2024 will take guests to explore destinations such as Hawaii and the remote Pacific Isles, Australia and New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Japan, Alaska, Canada and California, among others. 

 

