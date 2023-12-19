Silversea Launches Wave Offer on 2024-26 Sailings

Silversea launched “$4,000 Reasons to Sail with Silversea” offer with savings opportunities on select voyages from 2024 through 2026.

Guests can save up to $4,000 per suite on a range of sailings departing from January 1, 2024, including cruises to Antarctica, the Mediterranean, the Galapagos and Alaska.

The ‘$4,000 Reasons to Sail with Silversea’ offer applies to new bookings made from December 18, 2023, through February 29, 2024, and provides savings of $2,000 per person on door-to-door fares or $1,000 per person on port-to-port all-inclusive fares.

“Our new wave season offer is a value-rich invitation for travelers to discover the world with Silversea and a strong opportunity for our travel partners to grow their businesses,” said Massimo Brancaleoni, SVP Global Sales.

“With reduced deposits of just 15 percent on door-to-door fares and up to $4,000 savings per suite, based on two sharing, this is the ideal time for travelers to start planning a memorable adventure in 2024 and beyond. Our valued travel partners also benefit from the opportunity to boost their sales, incentivizing their clients to experience regions such as the Mediterranean or Alaska, or those they may not have considered before, such as Antarctica or Australia and New Zealand.”

Highlighted voyages include: