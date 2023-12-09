Silversea Enhances Groups Program, Introduces Super Advantage Tier

Silversea has enhanced its groups program, providing travel partners with the opportunity to increase revenues and grow commissions, according to a press release.

The company has introduced a new Super Advantage tier on group bookings, which allows the eighth guest to sail for free when seven guests pay the full fare on select sailings. The tier includes $300 shipboard credit per suite and a minimum of 15 percent commission.

Silversea has also extended its price protection guarantee to 120 days from group opening, and no deposits are required to open group shells. The group bookings offering is combinable with door-to-door, port-to-port, extended voyages savings, and onboard savings programs.

“There has never been a better time for Silversea’s travel partners to invite their clients to experience our industry-leading offering, with the enhancement of our groups program providing unprecedented opportunities to increase revenues and grow commissions,” said Massimo Brancaleoni, SVP global sales.

“This enhancement represents our unwavering commitment to our valued community of travel partners, who have long constituted our most important sales channel. With the introduction of our ‘Super Advantage’ tier on group bookings, the increased shipboard credit offering, and our renewed price protection program, we are – once again – improving Silversea’s commercial appeal to our valued travel partner community,” he added.

Travel partners will receive extended price protection of 180 days when creating group bookings for new Summer 2025 and Winter 2025/2026 sailings by January 31, 2024.