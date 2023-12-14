Semester at Sea Changes Fall 2024 Itinerary, Adds New Destinations

Semester at Sea has revised its Fall 2024 Voyage itinerary, according to a press release. The itinerary will include six-day visits to Portugal, Ghana, and South Africa, as well as a three-day stay on the island country of Mauritius.

Semester at Sea’s 134th voyage will begin on September 9, 2024, from Amsterdam, The Netherlands. After its first newly introduced port in Lisbon, Portugal, the ship will travel to Morocco, Ghana, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Vietnam, and Hong Kong before disembarking in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 22, 2024.

The students will visit a total of 10 countries on three continents, spending six or more days in all destinations except for Mauritius.

As part of the original Fall 2024 Voyage, the World Odyssey was supposed to travel from Morocco to Croatia, through the Suez Canal, and on to Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Malaysia before visiting countries that remain on the current itinerary.

In an email to students, families, staff, and faculty, Scott Marshall, Semester at Sea’s president and CEO, wrote that the change was in response to the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza.

“As is the case with every Semester at Sea voyage, you will get a truly unique, rich and rigorous global experience while onboard,” Marshall wrote. “As we travel from Europe to Africa to Asia, you’ll not only see and learn about the world, but you’ll come to define and redefine your place and responsibility within it.”

The Fall 2023 Semester at Sea Voyage was also affected by the Israel-Gaza War. While the ship was originally navigating the eastern Mediterranean, it had to be rerouted to steer clear of the conflict zone. This unexpected change added over 5,500 nautical miles to the fall itinerary. Currently, students, staff, and faculty are en route to a six-day port stay in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, which serves as the final stop before disembarking in Bangkok on December 22. The Spring 2024 Voyage remains unchanged.

The upcoming Fall 2024 Voyage marks the return to Casablanca, a destination last visited in Spring 2023. Meanwhile, the Spring 2024 Voyage plans to include Morocco in its itinerary, with a docking location in Tangier. This choice aims to prevent any disruption to ongoing humanitarian efforts in regions affected by the earthquake on September 8, 2023.