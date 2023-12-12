SeaDream Yacht Club Upgrades Fleet with Shore Power Connectivity

SeaDream Yacht Club will upgrade its entire fleet with shore power connectivity, the company said in a press release.

Being able to connect to shoreside power enables the yachts to turn off their engines and reduce emissions to zero in ports that offer shore power facilities, SeaDream noted.

“This is a significant milestone and an important step in our journey to more sustainable cruising,” said Andreas Brynestad of SeaDream Yacht Club.

The SeaDream II successfully underwent the upgrade during a recent drydock at Naval Rocha Yard in Lisbon, Portugal, while the SeaDream I will be upgraded during her planned yard stay in April 2024.

According to the company, the upgrades make SeaDream Yacht Club the first luxury cruise line to retrofit its entire fleet with shore power connectivity.

“Visiting some of the most beautiful and spectacular destinations on the planet comes with a responsibility. We are committed to having a positive impact in the communities and destinations we visit. Our employees, our guests, and our partners are all an important part of our ambition to inspire more sustainable travel,” said Brynestad.

The recent upgrade of shore power capabilities marks the latest in a decades-long commitment to sustainability in luxury travel, SeaDream said.

The company’s yachting itineraries are said to be optimized for slower speed and lower fuel consumption, the company added, significantly reducing fuel consumption and emissions compared to traditional cruises.

SeaDream also said it was the first luxury cruise line to ban the use of cheap, polluting heavy fuel oil (HFO) in 2013. Since then, the company has powered its yachts with lighter, less polluting fuel, significantly reducing emissions.

Other green initiatives adopted by SeaDream include the introduction of a full plant-based menu, the addition of late-night departures and the removal of unnecessary single-use plastic.

All guests sailing with the company receive a personalized glass bottle, which can be refilled at water stations across the yachts, significantly reducing the number of plastic water bottles, the company explained.

In addition, biodegradable, organic bath amenities from Elm Organics Norway are available in all staterooms and suites.