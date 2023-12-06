SeaDream Announces New Ports, Longer Cruises

SeaDream Yacht Club launched its 2026 Mediterranean sailings, featuring seven new ports of call and its first 14-day itineraries.

“Our meticulously curated itineraries and carefully selected ports of call provide our guests with the opportunity to experience slow travel at its best. The yachting difference allows you to discover new ports and iconic destinations with extended port stays and more freedom to explore at your own pace,” said SeaDream Yacht Club’s Andreas Brynestad.

From May to September 2026, SeaDream will offer a total of 27 sailings ranging from seven to 14 nights, covering 86 ports in 14 countries in the French and Italian Rivieras, the Greek Isles and the Dalmatian Coast.

SeaDream’s seven new ports of call include Primosten, Croatia, Cesme, Turkey, and four Greek destinations: Kythira, Kythnos, Syvota, and Tinos. Another first for SeaDream will be a visit to Setubal, Portugal.

Two 14-night Grand Mediterranean and Adriatic Explorer itineraries offer extended opportunities to explore the region including destinations such as St. Tropez, Corsica, Taormina, Valletta, Dubrovnik, Capri and Venice.

For 2026, overnight stays include Amalfi, Sorrento and Capri (Italy), Hvar (Croatia), Ibiza (Spain), and Sanaray-Sur-Mer and Cassis (France).