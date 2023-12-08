Seabourn Announces ‘Sail of the Year’ Event

Seabourn announced its exclusive annual “Sail of the Year”, featuring savings and benefits on select voyages, according to a press release.

Seabourn’s exclusive “Sail of the Year” event is available now until February 29, 2024, and includes:

Savings of up to 25 percent on select voyages;

A reduced 15 percent deposit on those same select voyages;

Up to $1,000 shipboard credit per suite for bookings made by January 31, 2024, which can be used for a range of experiences including spa treatments, curated shore excursions, or an upgrade to Seabourn’s exclusive Reserve wine list.

“The Sail of the Year event invites our extraordinary guests to venture beyond the ordinary and immerse themselves in unforgettable destinations while indulging in the signature ultra-luxury comfort of our exceptional ships,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. “My best advice is to take advantage of this exclusive opportunity now for the best selection of suites and departures because space is already very limited on many of our 2024 voyages.”

The offer applies to over 600 worldwide ocean and expedition itineraries sailing in 2024 and beyond. Guests can explore the Arctic, Antarctic, or South Paciﬁc and visit off-the-beaten-path ports in the Mediterranean, Alaska, Canada and New England, among other destinations.

Sailings included in the “Sail of the Year” promotion are: