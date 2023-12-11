Scenic Group USA Sets New Booking Records in November

Scenic Group USA achieved record-breaking bookings last month, with November 27 marking the best booking day, aligning with the best week and highest performance historically for November 2023, according to a press release.

On Cyber Monday (Nov. 27), Scenic Group USA reported a 30 percent increase in net booking volume compared to the same day last year, and higher numbers than any single day in the company’s history. Last week’s total bookings were up 171 percent over the average 2023 booking week. Booking numbers for November 2023 were 92 percent ahead of the previous best November in 2019.

Ken Muskat, managing director of Scenic Group USA said: “These numbers are encouraging for the cruise industry as a whole, and for Scenic Group as they reinforce that travelers are resonating with our award-winning ships, innovative itineraries and world-class service on the rivers and oceans. Special thanks to the travel advisors and sales partners who have contributed to our success.”