Scenic Eclipse Uses Helicopters to View Emperor Penguins

The Scenic Eclipse introduced a helicopter excursion to view an Emperor penguin colony on its 13-day Antarctica in Depth voyage. Guests landed on the Sea Ice near Snow Hill Island and hiked one kilometer to view the Emperor penguins. The trip was led by Captain Radomir Novosel and the specialist Polar Discovery Team, according to a press release.

“This is an incredibly unique experience, available only with ships that have helicopters, so it’s a truly remarkable moment for our guests,” said James Griffiths, Scenic’s general manager, ocean operations.

The Scenic Eclipse is equipped with two Airbus H130 aircraft, which are quiet helicopters designed to ensure minimal disturbance to wildlife and the environment, the company said.

The trip was accompanied by the Scenic Eclipse’s ornithologist Dr. Maricel Grilli, who offered insights into the behavior and ecology of Antarctica’s wildlife.

The Scenic Eclipse’s upcoming itinerary, the 20-day Antarctica, South Georgia & The Falkland Islands will also provide the opportunity to view Emperor penguins. Prices start from AUD$37,845 per person (USD$25,086) with an additional cost for the helicopter flight of USD$1,500 per person.

On each Expedition Voyage, the Scenic Eclipse Discovery Team comprises up to 20 experts, including naturalists, marine biologists, and glaciologists.