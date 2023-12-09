Royal Caribbean Announces Spectrum of the Seas’ Holiday Cruises

Royal Caribbean is inviting guests to spend this holiday season sailing onboard the Spectrum of the Seas from Singapore to the UNESCO World Heritage City of Georgetown in Penang, Malaysia and Phuket in Thailand.

Departing from Singapore, the Spectrum of the Seas operates festive getaways throughout December 2023, ranging from three to five nights.

Travelers joining the ship’s December 28 Spice Of Southeast Asia Holiday will get to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Phuket, Thailand, before returning to Singapore on January 2, 2024.

In addition to Spectrum of the Seas’s holiday cruises, guests can also look forward to a rich line-up of entertainment and feasts onboard Royal Caribbean’s entire fleet including:

Santa Sightings- featuring specially curated gifts for all kids and teens aged 6 months to 17 years;

Festive Fun in Adventure Ocean – including activities such as creating holiday storybooks and making holiday crafts at the kids club Adventure Ocean.

Spread the Warmth of the Holiday Season – where guests can pen heartfelt notes on holiday-themed stationery to crew members who are away from home.

Christmas Feast – a holiday feast; an elevated menu in the MainDining Room with special dishes on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Other festive activities awaiting onboard include Christmas caroling, holiday movie nights, an Ugly Sweater Party and more.