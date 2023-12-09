Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Rouen Hosts Ambassador Cruise Line Famtrip

Rouen was recently featured in a familiarization trip organized by Ambassador Cruise Line. With travel agents from England, Scotland and Ireland, the famtrip was supported by Rouen Tourisme and included two days in the French destination.

During their time in Rouen, the travel advisors took part in four different shore excursions, including a visit to the Rouen Museum of Fine Art, a lunch at the Café Hamlet, and a gourmet and rally tour of Rouen.

“This partnership highlighted the pivotal role of collaboration in the cruise tourism sector. Collaboration acts as a growth catalyst, merging capabilities for a more profound impact,” said Jaco Seyffert, Ocean & River Cruises Promotion and Marketing Manager, Rouen Tourisme.

“Rouen Tourism, in tandem with Ambassador Cruises, broadened its influence, curating an immersive Famtrip that showcased the city’s unique offerings,” he added.

Among the reasons why cruise ships love to visit Rouen are its historical significance, Seyffert said, as well as its cultural richness and its gastronomic delights.

The Normandy capital city also has an easily accessible port on the Seine River, he added, and offers warn hospitality.

Rouen’s proximity to Paris is another factor that makes it an attractive port of call, Seyffert noted, and allows cruise passengers to have the opportunity to take a short trip to the French capital.

“It’s a city that offers something for everyone, making it a must-visit destination on any cruise itinerary,” he concluded.

For 2024, Rouen is expecting over ten calls from several different cruise lines. The first visit is scheduled for early April, with the ultra-luxury Seabourn Venture.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Line’s Balmoral, is also among the cruise ships with expected visits and will be responsible for closing out the local season in December.

Additional ships visiting Rouen include Silversea’s Silver Dawn, Ambassador’s Ambition, Oceania Cruises’ Sirena, Hapag-Lloyd’s Hanseatic Nature, and more.

