Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Robin Lindsay Named Commodore of NCLH Cruise Fleet

Robin Lindsay (center)

Robin Lindsay, executive vice president and newbuild for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, was honored by being named a commodore of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings fleet during the christening ceremony for Regent’s new Seven Seas Grandeur held in Miami on Sunday night.

He was named commodore of the fleet, which encompasses the Norwegian, Regent and Oceania brands, by Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, and Franco Semeraro, senior vice president of hotel operations.

The honor comes as Lindsay is retiring after a long and illustrious cruise career; he plans to spend most of his time on his ranch in Georgia.

“I was always told my team, and I tell my family, no one is indispensable. But if any individual ever came to being indispensable, it’s Robin Lindsay,” said Frank Del Rio, the former president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, in a video address.

“Robin, you have built ships, refurbished ships, operated ships … he is Mr. vessel operations and they are going to miss you here,” Del Rio said.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.