Robin Lindsay Named Commodore of NCLH Cruise Fleet

Robin Lindsay, executive vice president and newbuild for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, was honored by being named a commodore of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings fleet during the christening ceremony for Regent’s new Seven Seas Grandeur held in Miami on Sunday night.

He was named commodore of the fleet, which encompasses the Norwegian, Regent and Oceania brands, by Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, and Franco Semeraro, senior vice president of hotel operations.

The honor comes as Lindsay is retiring after a long and illustrious cruise career; he plans to spend most of his time on his ranch in Georgia.

“I was always told my team, and I tell my family, no one is indispensable. But if any individual ever came to being indispensable, it’s Robin Lindsay,” said Frank Del Rio, the former president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, in a video address.

“Robin, you have built ships, refurbished ships, operated ships … he is Mr. vessel operations and they are going to miss you here,” Del Rio said.