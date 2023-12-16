Quark to Offer Complimentary Wi-Fi and Alcohol

Quark Expeditions is offering new benefits for its passengers starting from the 2024-25 season in Antarctica.

According to an email sent to travel partners, beginning in November 2024, all Quark expeditions are set to offer complimentary Wi-Fi and bar service for all guests as part of the “Raise a Glass and Stay Connected Free” campaign.

“Sharing the day’s adventures over a drink with fellow guests and team members is part of the expedition experience,” Quark said.

As a result, the campaign will include a selection of beer, standard wines and spirits, as well as cocktails, at no charge.

The beverages will be included during bar service hours and dinner, Quark said. Due to safety reasons and off-ship excursion activity, the onboard bar service hours are typically limited to pre-dinner and evenings, the company explained.

The new campaign also includes complimentary Wi-Fi for all passengers onboard. According to Quark, with the benefit, each guest will be able to log one device at a time onto the ship’s Wi-Fi service.

The complimentary Wi-Fi service permits basic internet browsing and voice applications, the company added.

Quark’s 2024-25 program in Antarctica features three ships, including the 2021-built Ultramarine.

Purpose-built for the company, the 199-guest vessel is set to offer a series of expeditions to the Seventh Continent departing from Ushuaia, in Argentina.

The season also includes the 117-guest Ocean Adventurer and the 200-guest World Explorer.

Starting in November 2024, the itineraries in the region feature destinations in the Antarctic Peninsula, the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, and more.

The program also includes week-long fly-cruises onboard the Ocean Adventurer and the World Explorer.

As part of the shorter expeditions, passengers depart from Punta Arenas, in Chile, on a charter flight that flies over the Drake Passage on its way to King George Island, in Antarctica. Guests then board the vessel for a cruise to the Antarctic Peninsula and the South Shetland Islands.