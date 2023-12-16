Princess Cruises Appoints Captains for Star Princess

Princess Cruises has announced the two captains who will serve on the line’s second Sphere Class cruise ship, Star Princess, according to a press release.

The cruise line announced the captains during an official keel-laying ceremony in Monfalcone, Italy.

Captain Gennaro Arma, who currently serves as the newbuild site lead for the construction of both Sun Princess and Star Princess, will be master of the Star Princess.

When Arma is on leave, Commodore Nick Nash will take over the navigation and leadership of the ship.

“It is my privilege to introduce and congratulate the masters of the stunning new Star Princess,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “Captain Arma and Commodore Nash have remarkable histories with Princess, and will provide great experience and excellent leadership on our newest vessel.”

Captain Gennaro Arma began his career with Princess Cruises in 1998 as a Cadet and achieved his first command as Captain of Sea Princess in 2015, where he navigated the ship on two world cruises.

He took the helm of Diamond Princess in 2018 and in 2020 was awarded Commander of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic. He was named one of the 20 most influential Italian characters of the year by Vanity Fair in December 2020.

Arma has also received the title of Magister of Amalfi Civilization for the Byzantine New Year, the Emanuela Loi award for courage, and the Assarmatori prize from the Italian maritime association awarded by the Minister of Transportation.

Nick Nash, who has been with Princess Cruises for 33 years, was promoted to the rank of commodore of the line’s global fleet in 2020.

He currently serves as captain of Enchanted Princess. Nash was promoted to staff captain in 1997. In 2002, he became captain and has been at the helm of many Princess vessels.

Nash has also served as President of the Nautical Institute and after two years now serves on the council. He was awarded the United Kingdom’s Merchant Navy Medal for meritorious service in 2018.

He is a Chartered Master Mariner, a Fellow of The Nautical Institute, The Royal Institute of Navigation, The Royal Geographical Society and a Younger Brother of Trinity House.

Star Princess will make her debut in August 2025, with cruises on sale now.