P&O’s Arvia Completes First Year in Service

P&O Cruises’ Arvia just completed its first year in service.

Built by the Meyer Weft shipyard in Germany, the cruise ship was delivered on December 15, 2022.

A sister to the 2020-built Iona, the LNG-powered vessel welcomed guests in Europe before kicking off its inaugural program in the Caribbean a few weeks later.

During the maiden season, the Arvia offered a series of seven- to 14-night cruises in the region, departing from Antigua and Barbados.

Sailing to popular destinations in both Eastern and Southern Caribbean, the itineraries featured visits to Martinique, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Tortola, La Romana, St. Kitts, and more.

The Arvia was also christened in Barbados, during a beachside ceremony that saw singer and performer Nicole Scherzinger serving as its godmother.

After returning to Europe in April, the 183,900-ton vessel kicked off its first summer season, offering 14-night cruises to the Mediterranean departing from Southampton.

Now back to the Caribbean, the Arvia is set to spend the entire 2023-24 season sailing from Barbados and Antigua, with a series of seven- to 14-night cruises in the region.

In April, the vessel is set to kick off a second run of 14-night cruises to the Western Mediterranean sailing roundtrip from the UK.

With a design similar to its sister ship, Iona, the Arvia is the largest cruise ship ever built for the UK market.

Built to cruise in warmer climates, the 5,200-guest vessel offers several features, including P&O’s first high ropes experience, as well as a swim-up bar and the SkyDome – a multipurpose pool deck covered by a retracting glass roof.

The Arvia’s features also include 30 bars and restaurants, with several new venues created exclusively for the ship.