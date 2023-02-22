Nicole Scherzinger Officially Names P&O Cruises’ Arvia In Barbados

Singer, performer and global superstar Nicole Scherzinger officially named P&O Cruises’ newest ship, the Arvia, in a beachside ceremony in Barbados on March 16, 2023.

In addition to Nicole’s exclusive performance, singer Olly Murs treated fans with a performance of his greatest hits at the ceremony, held both on board the Arvia’s SkyDome and from Heywood’s Beach.

The Arvia’s naming ceremony was hosted by two of the UK’s most popular broadcasters and DJs, Sara Cox and Trevor Nelson.

Those who missed the live broadcast of the ceremony can still watch it by at the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pI4N7fv4J_Q

As P&O Cruises’ entertainment partner, Nicole Scherzinger will create music and dance extravaganzas for the cruise company. More details will be revealed later this year.