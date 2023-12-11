PortMiami Posts Busiest Cruise Year in History

PortMiami welcomed a total of 7,299,294 passengers during Fiscal Year 2023, setting a new record in cruise activity, the port announced in a press release.

During the period, which started on October 1, 2022 and ended on September 30, 2023, PortMiami experienced a nearly seven percent increase in cruise passenger totals compared to its previous record of 6,823,816 passengers in Fiscal Year 2019.

“Congratulations to the entire PortMiami team and its partners on its busiest cruise year ever,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“PortMiami continues to drive our economy forward, creating opportunities for residents and businesses across our county. The Port is an industry leader, which is future ready and committed to innovative, efficient, and sustainable growth,” she added.

The 2024 Fiscal Year season is also bringing new developments, PortMiami said, which include new cruise lines and new vessels.

Among the new lineup of ships which began sailing to the facility are Oceania Cruises’ Vista, Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Venezia, the Scenic Eclipse II, Crystal Cruises’ Crystal Serenity, Explora Journey’s Explora I, Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Viva; and Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Seven Seas Grandeur.

In January 2024, Royal Caribbean Group’s Icon of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world, will also begin a year-round deployment from the port.

According to the port, dedicated partnerships and the development of new business have contributed to PortMiami’s post-pandemic recovery.

Since the pandemic, the port opened three new cruise terminals: Norwegian Cruise Line’s Cruise Terminal B, the Pearl of Miami; Carnival Corporation’s Cruise Terminal F; and Virgin Voyages’ Cruise Terminal V, the Palm Grove.

Currently under construction are MSC Cruises’ Terminals AA/AAA, which will open in 2024. Recently, the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners approved Royal Caribbean Group’s new Cruise Terminal G, which is expected to open in late 2027.

Shore power – a partnership between PortMiami, its cruise partners (Carnival Corporation, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean Group, and Virgin Voyages) and Florida Power & Light Company – is also in progress. Upon completion in 2024, shore power capability will be available at five cruise terminals with the ability to plug in three ships simultaneously. Shore power will allow a cruise ship to turn off their primary engines while docked, resulting in reduced air emissions, PortMiami said.