Ponant Announces New 2024-25 Sailings

Ponant released 40 sailings on offer for the 2024-25 winter season, including six new itineraries, according to a press release.

From island-hopping in Southeast Asia to a rare discovery of Guinea-Bissaus’s Bissagos archipelago, the new sailings feature a range of experiences.

Highlights of the 2024-25 sailings include:

Polynesia Expedition

A 14-night itinerary discovering the nature treasures of French Polynesia. Guests can look forward to visiting the UNESCO-listed Fakarava Biosphere Reserve, the world’s second-largest lagoon. Rates start at $11,900 per person.

Islands, Cities, and Volcanoes of Indonesia

A 14-night Curious Islands from the Seychelles to Madagascar sailing beginning in Bali and ending in Singapore, with visits to UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Borobudur, Ujung Kulon National Park and the historic city of Malacca—plus an excursion to the majestic Mount Bromo volcano.

Curious Islands from the Seychelles to Madagascar

A 10-night sailing visiting the islands and atolls of the Seychelles and Madagascar aboard Le Dumont-d’Urville. Guests will visit sights such as the Anse Source d’Argent beach on Seychelles as well as lesser-known destinations such as Madagascar’s Diego Suarez. Rates start at $7,640 per person.

Multicultural Discoveries from Malaysia to Thailand

An eight-night itinerary sailing through Southeast Asia, discovering the region’s rich fusion of Asian, Portuguese, and Dutch influences in the vibrant cities of Penang and Malacca. Rates start at $5,850 per person.

Mythical Sites and Islands of Southeast Asia

A 15-night sailing along the coasts of Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia, visiting landmarks like the Mount Bromo volcano and Langkawi Island as well as Malacca (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), Singapore and Semarang. Rates start at $11,350 per person.

Adventure in Bissagos

An eight-night voyage spanning some 88 islands and islets off the coast of Guinea Bissau, the Bissagos archipelago. The sailing gives guests a chance to explore 10 of the archipelago’s islands to discover traditional villages, meet the Bissagos people and take part in traditional ceremonies Rates start at $5,820 per person.