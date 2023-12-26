P&O Cruises Offers 10% Deposit and Extra Onboard Cash

Guests sailing with P&O Cruises can now secure a holiday with a 10 percent deposit on applicable Select Price and Early Saver sailings departing between December 21, 2023, and March 28, 2026, when they book by March 4, 2024.

The extra onboard spending money is available to guests when they book an applicable Select Price holiday by March 4, 2024.

In addition, P&O Cruises is also offering 20 percent off the Classic drinks package onboard price of £44.95 per person, per day, when guests book an applicable Select Price or Early Saver holiday by March 4, 2024.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “With so many inflation-busting offers available, there has never been a better time to book a P&O Cruises holiday. Booking now also gives guests a greater choice of cabins and additional benefits to make their holiday even more special.

“With extra onboard spending money, guests can holiday like never before. Whether you want to say goodnight in one country and wake up in another or travel by infinity pool, a P&O Cruises holiday really is the perfect way to tick off more of your 2024 bucket list moments.”

Example itineraries include: