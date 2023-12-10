Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Photos of Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas in Cadiz

Icon of the Seas in Cadiz

Royal Caribbean International’s new Icon of the Seas has found its way to Navantia shipyard in Cadiz ahead of its North American debut.

Following delivery from Meyer Turku, the cruise line always planned to stop in Cadiz with the world’s largest cruise ship, as various inspections and some final tweaks are said to be taking place.

Following its stop in Spain, the ship is set to cross the Atlantic for a series of preview events for travel agents, media and the financial community before entering revenue service from Miami sailing week-long cruises at the end of January.

Photos courtesy of Rui Minas Agostinho

