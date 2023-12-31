Photos: 8 Cruise Ships Start to Gather in Funchal for New Year’s Eve

Eight cruise ships from seven different European brands are starting to gather in Madeira for New Year’s eve fireworks, with the ships split between anchorage spots and docked at the city’s cruise piers.
Photographer Sergio Ferreira captured the scenes as the ships entered the port on Dec. 31, 2023.
Funchal New Year’s Ship Lineup
- Borealis (Fred Olsen Cruise Lines)
- Spirit of Adventure (Saga Cruises)
- Arcadia (P&O Cruises)
- Mein Schiff 1 and Mein Schiff 3 (TUI Cruises)
- Queen Victoria (Cunard Line)
- AIDAcosma (AIDA Cruises)
- Marella Explorer (Marella Cruises)