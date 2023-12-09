Perkins School Students Visit the Koningsdam

Fifth and sixth-grade students from San Diego’s Perkins School, escorted by school staff and the San Diego Harbor Police Foundation, stepped aboard Holland America Line’s Koningsdam on December 5.

Holland America aims to support the communities in its homeports, according to a press release. One out of every three students at Perkins is homeless; two out of every three are chronically absent.

“This is a very special experience,” said school principal Fernando Hernandez. “They are enjoying themselves, they are seeing something they would not otherwise be able to experience. Everyone on the ship is treating them with such attention and respect and the love they all deserve.”

The students visited the ship’s art studio to make Christmas crafts with the ship’s entertainment team. Next, they had lunch at New York Pizza followed by a selection of desserts from the gelato bar.

Earlier in the season, Holland America also welcomed a Perkins School class onboard Volendam to hear from Eclipse Cruise lecturer and UCSD Professor Adam Burgasser