Ocean Victory and Ocean Albatros Meet in Antarctica

Albatros Ships Meet

Albatros Expeditions achieved a historic milestone when both of its ships, the Ocean Victory and the Ocean Albatros, met for the first time at 65.067°S 64.027°W in the Lemaire Channel in Antarctica on December 11, according to a press release.

Following the brief encounter of the sister ships, the Ocean Victory and the Ocean Albatros continued their journeys through the Antarctic Peninsula.

Hans Lagerweij, CEO of Albatros Expeditions, said: “It is an absolute pleasure to witness the two vessels coming together against the stunning backdrop of the Lemaire Channel. After much anticipation, excitement, and years of hard work, our office and offshore teams were delighted to see the sisters unite for the first time. We hope our guests onboard enjoyed the view and will have an amazing journey sailing ahead.”

 

