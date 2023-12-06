Norwegian Sun Starts Homeporting Program in Baltimore

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Sun recently completed the first sailing of its new homeporting program in Baltimore.

After arriving at the Maryland homeport on Nov. 22, the 2,002-guest vessel kicked off a series of cruises to Bermuda and the Caribbean.

Sailing roundtrip from Baltimore, the itineraries feature visits to several ports of call in both regions, including San Juan, in Puerto Rico, Tortola, in the British Virgin Islands, and St. John’s, in Antigua.

The first cruise of the season sailed to Bermuda. The five-night itinerary included a two-day visit to the Royal Naval Dockyard, in Bermuda’s West End, as well as two full days at sea.

After returning to Baltimore, the Norwegian Sun kicked off a 12-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean that features stops at seven different destinations in the region.

Among the ports of call being visited is Philipsburg, in St. Maarten, Basseterre, in St. Kitts, and Charlotte Amalie, in St. Thomas.

Continuing its season in Baltimore, the vessel is scheduled to offer additional cruises sailing roundtrip from the port before kicking off a short season in South America.

In January, the Norwegian Sun sails from Miami to Valparaiso for a series of cruises to Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, the Falkland Islands and Colombia.

Norwegian Cruise Line returns to Baltimore in late 2024, with a series of open-jaw cruises to Canada & New England onboard the Norwegian Sky.

The Norwegian Sun was built by the Lloyd Werft shipyard in Germany and originally entered service in 2001.

Extensively refurbished over the years, the 78,309-ton vessel offers over 15 dining options, including several of Norwegian Cruise Line’s signature specialty venues, in addition to ten bars and lounges.

The Sun also offers two swimming pools and five hot tubs, a complimentary kid’s club and teen lounge, a casino, a full-service spa and salon, a fitness center, and more.