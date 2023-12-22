Norwegian Alters Sky Itineraries for the 2023-24 Season

Norwegian Cruise Line is altering several itineraries of Norwegian Sky’s 2023-24 winter program.

According to statements sent to booked guests, the changes are related to fuel efficiency and aim to “drive a positive impact on the society and the environment.”

Affected sailings include the departures scheduled for Jan. 29, Feb. 12, Feb. 26, Mar. 11, Mar. 20, Apr. 10 and Apr. 20, 2024 as the ship is offering a series of nine- to 14-night cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean departing from La Romana, in the Dominican Republic.

“We are committed to providing the best vacations at sea and have been working tirelessly to continue to elevate the quality of our offerings and overall guest experience while driving a positive impact on society and the environment,” the company said in its letters to booked guests.

“As we optimize itineraries for fuel efficiencies, we have modified Norwegian Sky’s itinerary,” Norwegian continued.

Alterations for the Feb. 26 sailing include the changing of two port of call – with Cabo Rojo being replaced by Catalina Island and Martinique being replaced by Dominica.

The new itinerary also includes revised arrival and departure times in several destinations, including Tortola, in the British Virgin Islands.

Previously scheduled to arrive at 7:00AM, the Norwegian Sky will now dock at the port at 6:30AM. The departure time was also revised, with the vessel now setting sail at 2:15PM instead of 3:00PM.

To accommodate flights, all departures from La Romana have also been adjusted, with the Norwegian Sky now scheduled to leave from its homeport at 8:30PM instead of at 5:30PM.

Excursions previously booked for cancelled ports will be automatically cancelled with full refunds issued to their original form of payment, Norwegian said, while tours in ports with revised times will be adjusted accordingly.

Upon completing its winter schedule in the Southern Caribbean, the Norwegian Sky is scheduled to return to Miami for a series of three- to nine-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean.