Neuron and Carnival Corp. Partner to Accelerate Onboard Connectivity

Neuron, formerly ESpace Networks, and Carnival Corporation today announced a partnership to accelerate onboard connectivity across Carnival Corporation’s global fleet.

According to a press release, the company is using Neuron’s vendor-neutral connectivity management platform to further increase operational efficiencies and reliable internet access on its ships.

With Neuron, Carnival Corporation ensures that its guests and team members can take advantage of the best available connectivity, regardless of service provider.

The Neuron platform further advances Carnival Corporation’s focus on providing its guests and crew with even faster connectivity, the company said.

At the same time, with remote work, the company wants to make sure its guests can continue to confidently rely on its fleet’s Wi-Fi, anywhere in the world.

Carnival said it is focused on providing the best available connection at sea, and as such, the company deployed Neuron 360, a business intelligence solution that provides an end-to-end view of its connectivity operations and real-time data to proactively pinpoint issues and opportunities.

In addition, it deployed Neuron Grid for advanced connectivity management, including multi-vendor integrations and AI-powered traffic routing. Through this partnership, grounded in Neuron’s innovative underlying connectivity management technologies, Carnival Corporation has even happier guests driving higher satisfaction scores.

“We want to continue providing the best available connection at sea and our partnership with Neuron allows us to have full visibility and control over our connectivity,” said Paul Marsh, director, global connectivity and destination technology for Carnival Corporation. “By investing in new and emerging technologies, we can push the boundaries of connectivity innovation with a fresh approach that will accelerate the future of connected cruising and transform the guest experience.”

With the Neuron platform, Carnival Corporation is able to:

Expand its portfolio of connectivity services, including the adoption of emerging technology to further advance its industry-leading, fleetwide connectivity ecosystem.

Ensure the best possible coverage and reliability, even in the most exotic destinations.

Eliminate manual traffic policies, using AI to dynamically route applications over the right network at the right time for higher quality performance.

More quickly identify and resolve technical issues, such as issues between satellites and access points, and analyze trends over time to prevent future issues.

Get clearer visibility into bandwidth consumption and better tools to optimize usage.

“For things that move, like cruise ships, seamless connectivity is a uniquely tough challenge to solve,” said Benny Retnamony, founder & CEO, Neuron. “In partnership with Neuron, Carnival Corporation has demonstrated that with the right data and technologies at their fingertips, they can drive more flexible and agile connectivity operations – and as a result, make connectivity experiences even better for their guests and crew, at all times, in all places.”