Neptune Sets Sail on Viking’s Parallel World Cruise

Following the Viking Sky, which sailed from Fort Lauderdale earlier this week, the Viking Neptune is also starting a world cruise for Viking Cruises on Saturday.

Sailing from Port Everglades as well, the vessel is embarking on a 137-night global voyage that features visits to almost 60 destinations across the world.

Sailing in parallel with the Viking Sky, the Neptune will sail to a total of 38 countries and territories before ending the world voyage in England in early May.

The complete itinerary starts with visits to destinations in Central America and the Caribbean before moving through the Panama Canal and continuing up the West Coast.

Following visits to Santa Barbara and Los Angeles, the cruise starts a trans-Pacific crossing via Hawaii, the South Pacific islands, Australia and New Zealand.

The Viking Neptune then visits several destinations in Asia and the Middle East, before crossing the Suez Canal and arriving in Europe.

After visits to additional ports of call in the Mediterranean and Western Europe, the voyage is set to end in Greenwich on May 4, 2024.

Among the destinations being visited by the Viking Neptune during the cruise is Papeete, in Tahiti; Honolulu, in Hawaii; Hobart, in Australia’s Tasmania; Bali, in Indonesia; Mumbai, in India; Rhodes, in Greece; Messina, in Italy’s Sicily; and Lisbon, in Portugal.

The cruise is also highlighted by overnight calls in 11 ports, including Sydney (Australia), Istanbul (Turkey) and Auckland (New Zealand).

Both the Viking Neptune and the Viking Sky are set to offer the same world cruise itinerary simultaneously this winter.

In a first for Viking Cruises, the vessel departed from Fort Lauderdale a few days earlier, on Dec. 21, 2023.

One of the newest ships in the company’s fleet, the Viking Neptune entered service in 2022. Built by the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 930-guest vessel is the nineth in a series of sister ships that started with the Viking Star in 2015.