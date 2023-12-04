Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Nassau Cruise Port Breaks Annual Passenger Record

Nassau Port

Nassau Cruise Port has broken its all-time annual passenger record this year, beating its previous record of 3,859,183 passengers in 2019, according to a press release.

As of the end of November, the port had welcomed 3,869,003 passengers in 2023, approaching its total passenger target for the year of 4.2 million passengers.

Nassau Cruise Port CEO, Mike Maura Jr., called the new record a “monumental milestone.”

The new Nassau Cruise Port, which began operations in 2019, includes six new and expanded berths to accommodate the largest ships in the world, a 700-foot yacht berth, a new marina and a new water excursion and ferry terminal.

In addition, the upgraded $300 million waterfront features over 60 retail stores including new food and beverage venues, the Bahamas Museum of Junkanoo, a wine bar and art gallery and a 3,000-person amphitheater.

Other upgrades include the addition of a new arrivals terminal, new outposts for the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, a new Ground Transportation Area to support smooth taxi and tour operations, a hair braiders pavilion and a signature event space overlooking the harbor.

 

 

 

