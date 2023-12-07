MSC Updates 2024 Summer Cruises on Opera and Musica

MSC Cruises today announced new summer 2024 deployment for MSC Musica in the Western Mediterranean.

The new program replaces the ship’s cancelled sailings that included Haifa in Israel as a result of the ongoing geopolitical situation.

The ship will now operate seven-night sailings from the Italian port of Civitavecchia to Genoa, Cannes, Barcelona, the Spanish island of Ibiza and Cagliari in Sardinia before returning to Civitavecchia. The new program runs from May to October.

MSC Cruises also updated its summer 2024 sailings for the MSC Opera with additional calls to the Greek islands.

The ship will operate seven-night sailings between May 12 and October 5 from Bari to Piraeus, Santorini, Katakolon, Corfu and Kefalonia before returning to Bari.