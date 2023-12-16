MSC Alters Meraviglia Itinerary, Now Heading North from NYC

Originally scheduled to sail to the Bahamas and Florida, the MSC Meraviglia is now sailing to Canada and New England on Dec. 16 from Brooklyn due to adverse weather conditions.

“We have significantly altered the itinerary of your cruise due to adverse weather conditions expected across Florida and the Bahamas during the week ahead. Heavy rain is expected across most of the destinations that we planned to visit, as well as wind gusts surpassing 40 knots which would render our maneuvers to enter destination ports unsafe,” the company explained in a statement sent to booked guests.

The sailing’s original itinerary included visits to Port Canaveral, Nassau and MSC’s private island destination Ocean Cay.

As part of the new itinerary, the MSC Meraviglia is now scheduled to arrive in Boston, where it will stay docked for two nights, on Dec. 17.

The 4,500-guest vessel then visits Portland on Dec. 20, and Saint John, in Canada, on Dec. 21. Before returning to New York City, the ship is also set to spend one day at sea cruising in the North Atlantic.

“To ensure the safety and well-being of everyone onboard, we will sail to New England and Canada instead, where we expect to encounter fairer weather conditions that will allow us to offer the pleasant cruise experience that you expect,” MSC added.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. While this situation is due to circumstances beyond our control, we appreciate your understanding.”

According to the letter, guests who opt not to sail due to the itinerary change were offered a chance to cancel their cruise free of charge, receiving a refund in the form of a Future Cruise Credit (FCC).

Sailing from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal on a year-round basis, the MSC Meraviglia offers a series of itineraries to the Bahamas, Florida, Canada & New England, and the Caribbean.