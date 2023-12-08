Mein Schiff 5 Resumes Service After 12-Day Drydock

he Mein Schiff 5 just completed a routine drydock in the United Arab Emirates. After a 12-day stay at a facility in Dubai, the TUI Cruises vessel welcomed guests back on Dec. 3, according to TUI Cruises.

In addition to regular class surveys, technical overhauls and maintenance work, the 2016-built cruise ship also received upgrades to its public areas.

According to TUI Cruises, over 1,000 crew members and shipyard workers were involved in the project, which included laying 2,500 square meters of new carpeting onboard.

The Mein Schiff 5 also received a renovated Shore Excursions desk, as well as a new exterior bar and a new Future Cruise Office.

Other additions included the addition of a Mein Schiff lettering at the bottom of the ship’s 25-meter swimming pool, and the creation of a new art gallery.

The 2,500-guest vessel was also equipped with a shore power connection, which allows it to use land-based energy sources while docked. Onboard, a sustainability wall was installed to explain TUI’s sustainability strategy to guests.

For its first cruise after the refit, the vessel sailed from Dubai on a repositioning voyage to Singapore. The 17-night itinerary includes visits to destinations in the Middle East, Ski Lanka and Southeast Asia, such as Muscat, Colombo and Langkawi.

Before arriving in Singapore, the Mein Schiff 5 is also scheduled to visit Hambantota, Penang and Port Klang – where it’s set to remain docked for two days.

Sailing in Southeast Asia during the 2024-2025 winter, the vessel is set to offer a series of 14-night cruises to popular destinations in the region, such as Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand.

The Mein Schiff 5 also offers itineraries to the Far East in March, visiting ports of call in China, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.

The vessel then returns to Europe in June, for a summer season cruising in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Greek Islands.