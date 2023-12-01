Marlink Equips Le Commandant Charcot with New Internet Services

Marlink has completed the integration of Starlink and Eutelsat OneWeb LEO internet services on Ponant’s Le Commandant Charcot for the ship’s polar itineraries.

The installation is the first in the maritime sector to combine Marlink’s Sealink GEO VSAT with Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb and Iridium LEO services, according to a press release.

That means Ponant can select the backbone VSAT for data that requires a guaranteed throughput and benefit from augmented polar coverage using Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb and Iridium LEO services, according to a statement. .

Starlink and Eutelsat OneWeb enable higher-speed connections across a range of applications, raising the available throughput and reducing latency for guests and crew usage onboard.

The bandwidth delivered by GEO VSAT, LEO networks and 4G/5G services will facilitate collaboration between the ship’s bridge, engineering crew and shore teams, and enhance connectivity.

A hybrid electric Polar exploration vessel, Le Commandant Charcot takes passengers to the remotest, most isolated regions of the polar world, such as the geographic North Pole, the Weddell Sea, the Ross Sea and Peter I Island.

“Ponant is dedicated to innovation in all aspects of our operations, both for our company and our customers,” said Jean-Louis Cambert, CIO, Ponant. “The need for top-tier connectivity remains paramount, even when operating in high altitudes and extreme weather conditions.”

“Marlink’s capability to integrate the best available connectivity across various bands and frequencies allows us to keep Le Commandant Charcot connected, ensuring the safety of our guests and crew.”

“Marlink is delighted to extend the solution orchestrated for Ponant to include Starlink and Eutelsat OneWeb, giving Le Commandant Charcot the unique combination of available services to stay connected wherever she sails,” says Tore Morten Olsen, president, maritime, Marlink. “Our expertise in creating digital hybrid solutions means these new services can provide immediate guest benefits while also contributing to safe and smart vessel operations.”