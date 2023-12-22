Margaritaville at Sea Appoints New VP Sales & Partner Relations

Margaritaville at Sea announced the appointment of Frank Belzer as senior vice president of sales and partner relations, according to a press release.

In his new role, Belzer will build and lead a team dedicated to cultivating productive relationships with travel advisors.

“With the addition of our second ship, the Islander, offering longer itineraries and new ports of call, we’re preparing to expand our reach by engaging trade partners, which will be very important associates to our business mix,” said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. “Frank has an outstanding track record and exceptional credentials, making him ideally suited to lead this effort as part of our overall growth strategy.”

With over 15 years in the tourism industry, Belzer brings a wealth of experience in international marketing, business development and sales leadership experience to Margaritaville at Sea. Most recently, he served as chief sales and marketing officer for ICON Park in Orlando, Florida. Before that, he was senior vice president of international sales and marketing for Universal Parks & Resorts, directing management operations for its global portfolio

“Throughout my career, I have focused on building effective, long-term relationships with travel advisors, with the passionate belief that a better understanding of consumer needs and mindsets is a strategic priority that improves every aspect of the sales and marketing process,” said Belzer. “That belief will guide our efforts with the trade industry as well, as we begin exploring new sales channels with travel advisors to bring the Margaritaville at Sea experience to a broader audience.”