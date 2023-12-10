Intellian and Iridium to Develop Global Maritime Distress and Safety System

Intellian Technologies and Iridium Communications announced the development of a new Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) satellite services terminal, according to a press release.

Planned for late 2024, the GMDSS service terminal will use the Iridium network, supported by a constellation of 66 cross-linked L-band satellites in Low Earth Orbit, to enhance the safety of millions of seafarers. The network provides reliable coverage around the world, including the Arctic and Antarctic areas. This will provide users with access to reliable and secure safety services even in the most extreme weather conditions while at sea.

The terminal’s capabilities include Maritime Safety Information, Safety Voice and a one-touch Distress Alert function. Iridium GMDSS distress alerts are automatically routed to a Rescue Coordination Centre (RCC) based on the location of the ship. Alternatively, a user may pre-select an RCC of their choice. Nearby ships can also be alerted and called directly so they can offer assistance.

Eric Sung, CEO of Intellian Technologies, said: “Traversing vast distances across our oceans, seafarers encounter numerous challenges. Anything from ship failures to medical emergencies to adverse weather conditions. The new Iridium GMDSS satellite safety terminals we’re developing are lifelines between ship and shore.

“We’re delighted to be expanding our Iridium portfolio and collaborating once again on fantastic new solutions. Iridium brings reliable and truly global GMDSS services to the market for the first time ever, making critical safety services available anywhere on the globe. It’s an exciting journey ahead, as we develop this GMDSS solution together and bring it to market next year.”

Wouter Deknopper, vice president and general manager of maritime business at Iridium said: “Today’s announcement of Intellian’s GMDSS safety terminal development is another fantastic chapter in our GMDSS journey and our ongoing efforts to improve maritime safety. Iridium’s GMDSS service brings many new capabilities to the maritime industry. The combination of Iridium Certus, the fastest L-Band broadband service, with Iridium GMDSS and security services establishes a new standard in maritime communications technology. The new Intellian terminal delivering Iridium GMDSS services will ensure that even more seafarers will have peace of mind and that no matter their location, they’ll remain safe and connected.”