Hurtigruten Serves the Best Cheese; Submerges Wine Bottles

Hurtigruten’s partner Nidelven Blå was once again named the World’s Best Cheese at the 2023 World Cheese Awards, which recently took place in Trondheim, Norway.

The cheese, produced by Gangstand Gårdsysteri, has been available onboard the line’s Norway’s Coastal Express ships since 2015, with 3,863 kilos of Nidelven Blå consumed so far.

Nidelven Blå is available onboard the ship’s main restaurant, Torget on the Original Coastal Express, and Flora on the refurbished MS Trollfjord’s Svalbard Express and North Cape Express routes during breakfast and lunch. In addition to the awarded cheese, guests can also enjoy ice cream, sorbet and other cheeses from Gangstand Gårdsysteri.

“Gangstand has been part of our Norwegian Coastal Kitchen concept since its inception in 2013 when we started inviting local producers along the Norwegian coast. They are now a cornerstone of our food concept, and we are extremely proud to have such a high-quality producer as our partner. We love to highlight the very best of Norwegian produce to our guests, and even more so knowing it’s also the world’s best,” said Øistein Nilsen, Hurtigruten Norway’s culinary director.

“Gangstand now has more medals from the World Cheese Awards than the 34 ports a Hurtigruten Coastal Express ship visits during its journey up and down the Norwegian coast,” added Nilsen. “Eighty percent of all the food served onboard Hurtigruten Norway is locally produced along the coast. Our unique farm-and-fjord-to-table flavors are an essential part of the journey, where guests will feel like a true traveler, not a tourist. Just like we have for well over a century, we are proud to support small, local fisheries, farms, butchers, and other small businesses along the Norwegian coast.”

Earlier this year, Hurtigruten launched its new Culinary Ambassador program and the Bubbles of the Sea concept, initiated late last year when 1,700 bottles of sparkling wine were submerged outside the Norwegian coast at 112 feet for six months. Following its success, the brand has just submerged another 4,500 bottles to be indulged onboard next year, including 4,200 standard 0.75cl bottles and 300 magnum-sized 1.5-liter bottles.

“We believe in bringing a touch of the Arctic to the world of sparkling wine. Our Norwegian coastline is the perfect place to create something truly unique for our valued guests seeking one-of-a-kind experiences,” said Hurtigruten CEO Hedda Felin.

The Bubbles of the Sea is a Classic Cuvee, 2018 vintage, made from grapes of Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier and Chardonnay.